Northwestern (NWE) Falls 1.41% for April 22

Shares of Northwestern Corp. (NASDAQ:NWE) traded 1.41% lower on April 22 to close at $61.56.

197,633 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 296,367 shares.

Northwestern has moved 10.39% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Northwestern Corp.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. We have generated and distributed electricity in South Dakota and distributed natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and have generated and distributed electricity and distributed natural gas in Montana since 2002.

