Northwestern (NWE) falls 1.20% for September 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NWE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Northwestern Corp. Inc’s (NASDAQ: NWE) stock fell $0.71, accounting for a 1.20% decrease. Northwestern opened at $59.01 before trading between $59.60 and $58.29 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Northwestern’s market cap fall to $3,011,691,269 on 228,001 shares -below their 30-day average of 317,066.

Northwestern employs around 1600 people with a head office in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Northwestern Corp.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. We have generated and distributed electricity in South Dakota and distributed natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and have generated and distributed electricity and distributed natural gas in Montana since 2002.

Visit Northwestern Corp.'s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Northwestern Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Northwestern Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

President Biden Hosting Leaders From India, Japan, Australia Friday in First 'Quad' Summit Some Chinese Banks Stop Offering New Credit to Property Developers Amid Evergrande Scare Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley Seeks Eighth Term of Office House Select Committee Subpoenas Four Trump Allies in US Capitol Riot Probe