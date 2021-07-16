Northwestern Corp. (NWE) gains 2.03% for July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NWE - Market Data & News Trade

Northwestern Corp. (NASDAQ: NWE) shares gained 2.03%, or $1.25 per share, to close Thursday at $62.81. After opening the day at $61.38, shares of Northwestern. fluctuated between $62.83 and $61.16. 216,424 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 285,869. Thursday's activity brought Northwestern.’s market cap to $3,182,909,752.

Northwestern. is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and employs more than 1,600 people.

About Northwestern Corp.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. We have generated and distributed electricity in South Dakota and distributed natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and have generated and distributed electricity and distributed natural gas in Montana since 2002.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

