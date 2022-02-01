Northwest Pipe (NWPX) gains 4.16% to Close at $29.55 on February 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NWPX - Market Data & News Trade

Northwest Pipe Co. (NASDAQ: NWPX) shares gained 4.16%, or $1.18 per share, to close Tuesday at $29.55. After opening the day at $28.59, shares of Northwest Pipe fluctuated between $29.69 and $28.54. 39,761 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 47,840. Tuesday's activity brought Northwest Pipe’s market cap to $291,675,255.

Northwest Pipe is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington..

About Northwest Pipe Co.

Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is a leading manufacturer for water related infrastructure products. In addition to being the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in North America, the Company produces high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products, Permalok® steel casing pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and one of the largest offerings of fittings and specialized components. Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including water transmission and infrastructure, water and wastewater plant piping, structural stormwater and sewer systems, trenchless technology, and piping rehabilitation. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, the Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has manufacturing facilities across North America.

