Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) falls 0.22% for August 12

Northwest Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: NWBI) shares fell 0.22%, or $0.03 per share, to close Thursday at $13.34. After opening the day at $13.39, shares of Northwest Bancshares fluctuated between $13.45 and $13.30. 573,969 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 579,814. Thursday's activity brought Northwest Bancshares’s market cap to $1,692,684,333.

About Northwest Bancshares Inc

Headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, employee benefits and wealth management services, as well as the fulfillment of business and personal insurance needs. As of September 30, 2020, Northwest operated 205 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

