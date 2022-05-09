Northrop Grumman (NOC) Down in Active Trading for May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NOC - Market Data & News Trade

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE:NOC) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading down 3.14% to $453.98 on May 9.

879,651 shares traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 832,030 shares.

The company's stock dropped 21.57% so far in 2022.

Northrop Grumman shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Northrop Grumman Corp.

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Its 90,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.

