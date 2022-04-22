Northrim, (NRIM) Falls 1.56% for April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NRIM - Market Data & News Trade

Northrim Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading down 1.56% to $42.85 on April 22.

17,992 shares were traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 18,031 shares.

The company's stock dropped 1.10% so far in 2022.

About Northrim Bancorp, Inc.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is the parent company of Northrim Bank, an Alaska-based community bank with 17 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, Sitka and Soldotna, and a loan production office in Kodiak, serving 90% of Alaska's population; and an asset based lending division in Washington; and a wholly-owned mortgage brokerage company, Residential Mortgage Holding Company, LLC. The Bank differentiates itself with its detailed knowledge of Alaska's economy and its 'Customer First Service' philosophy. Pacific Wealth Advisors, LLC is an affiliated company of Northrim BanCorp.

