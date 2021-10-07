Northrim, (NRIM) falls 1.05% on Moderate Volume October 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NRIM - Market Data & News Trade

Northrim Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIM) shares fell 1.05%, or $0.47 per share, to close Wednesday at $44.16. After opening the day at $44.34, shares of Northrim, fluctuated between $44.65 and $43.78. 15,046 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 17,628. Wednesday's activity brought Northrim,’s market cap to $274,097,278.

Northrim, is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska..

About Northrim Bancorp, Inc.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is the parent company of Northrim Bank, an Alaska-based community bank with 17 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, Sitka and Soldotna, and a loan production office in Kodiak, serving 90% of Alaska's population; and an asset based lending division in Washington; and a wholly-owned mortgage brokerage company, Residential Mortgage Holding Company, LLC. The Bank differentiates itself with its detailed knowledge of Alaska's economy and its 'Customer First Service' philosophy. Pacific Wealth Advisors, LLC is an affiliated company of Northrim BanCorp.

Visit Northrim Bancorp, Inc.’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

Athletes vying to represent the US at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing must be vaccinated against COVID-19, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said.

Beyond Meat Inc’s (Nasdaq:BYND) meatless chicken tenders will be available for purchase at select grocery stores nationwide starting next month, the faux meat company said Monday.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Northrim Bancorp, Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Northrim Bancorp, Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles