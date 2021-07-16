Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) gains 0.49% for July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NTRS - Market Data & News Trade

Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ: NTRS) shares gained 0.49%, or $0.55 per share, to close Thursday at $113.87. After opening the day at $112.56, shares of Northern. fluctuated between $114.91 and $111.96. 894,208 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 870,702. Thursday's activity brought Northern.’s market cap to $23,700,929,015.

Northern. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and employs more than 18,800 people.

About Northern Trust Corp.

Northern Trust Corporation is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$13.1 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

