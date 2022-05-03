Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Climbs 3.09% on May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NOG - Market Data & News

Today Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) is trading 3.09% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:09:03 est, was $25.32. Northern Oil and Gas has moved $0.76 so far today.

272,822 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Northern Oil and Gas has a YTD change of 20.18%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Northern Oil and Gas Inc.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the Williston Basin Bakken and Three Forks play in North Dakota and Montana.

