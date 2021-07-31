Northern Lights Fund - Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tacticalome ETF (THY) falls 0.08% on Moderate Volume July 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange THY - Market Data & News Trade

Northern Lights Fund Trust - Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (CBOE: THY) shares fell 0.08%, or $0.0212 per share, to close Friday at $25.18. After opening the day at $25.20, shares of Northern Lights Fund - Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tacticalome ETF fluctuated between $25.20 and $25.18. 1,217 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 9,769. Friday's activity brought Northern Lights Fund - Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tacticalome ETF’s market cap to $35,245,000.

Visit Northern Lights Fund Trust - Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF’s profile for more information.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

To get more information on Northern Lights Fund Trust - Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Northern Lights Fund Trust - Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer