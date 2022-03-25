Northern Dynasty Minerals. (NAK) Loses in Pre-Market Trading for March 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NAK - Market Data & News

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) has already fallen $-0.0186 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.43, Northern Dynasty Minerals. has moved 4.34% lower ahead of market open.

The company has risen 7.44% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Northern Dynasty Minerals. investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:17:35 est.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty's principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska-based U.S. subsidiary, Pebble Limited Partnership, is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 2,402 mineral claims in southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit, located 200 miles from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. The Pebble Partnership is the proponent of the Pebble Project, an initiative to develop one of the world's most important mineral resources.

