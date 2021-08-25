Norfolk Southern (NSC) falls 1.59% to Close at $259.43 on August 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NSC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Norfolk Southern Corp. Inc’s (NYSE: NSC) stock fell $4.18, accounting for a 1.59% decrease. Norfolk Southern opened at $263.65 before trading between $264.64 and $258.99 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Norfolk Southern’s market cap fall to $65,891,326,475 on 1,547,776 shares -above their 30-day average of 996,366.

About Norfolk Southern Corp.

Norfolk Southern Corporation is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,300 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials. In addition, the railroad operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a principal carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

