Nomad Foods (NOMD) Loses 3.27% on May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NOMD - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) are down 3.27% Thursday.

As of 12:12:56 est, Nomad Foods is currently sitting at $18.31 and dropped $0.62 so far today.

Nomad Foods has moved 17.69% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 25.40% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Nomad Foods visit the company profile.

About Nomad Foods Limited

Nomad Foods is Europe's leading frozen foods company. The company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, Iglo, Aunt Bessie's and Goodfella's, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom.

To get more information on Nomad Foods Limited and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Nomad Foods Limited's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins