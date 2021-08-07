NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) falls 0.78% to Close at $2.54 on August 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NLSP - Market Data & News Trade

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NLSP) shares fell 0.78%, or $0.02 per share, to close Friday at $2.54. After opening the day at $2.59, shares of NLS Pharmaceutics fluctuated between $2.61 and $2.54. 24,047 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 650,825. Friday's activity brought NLS Pharmaceutics’s market cap to $26,914,762.

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a Swiss-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and repurposing product candidates to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, Quilience® is a proprietary controlled release formulation of mazindol (mazindol CR), and is being developed for the treatment of narcolepsy. Mazindol is a triple monoamine reuptake inhibitor and partial orexin receptor 2 agonist, which was used for many yearsto treat patients diagnosed with narcolepsy in compassionate use programs. NLS completed a phase 2 study in the U.S. evaluating mazindol CR in adult subjects with ADHD. The study met all primary and secondary endpoints and was well-tolerated. Quilience® has received Orphan Drug Designations both in the U.S. and in Europe for the treatment of narcolepsy.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

