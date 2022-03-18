nLIGHT (LASR) Gains 3.97% for March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LASR - Market Data & News Trade

nLIGHT Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading higher 3.97% to $18.58 on March 18.

450,767 shares traded hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 515,746 shares.

The company's stock has risen 25.39% so far in 2022.

nLIGHT shares have moved between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on nLIGHT visit the company profile.

About nLIGHT Inc

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Its lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 1,200 people with operations in the U.S., China, Finland, Korea and Italy.

To get more information on nLIGHT Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: nLIGHT Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles