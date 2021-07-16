Nkarta Inc (NKTX) gains 7.96% for July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NKTX - Market Data & News Trade

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ: NKTX) shares gained 7.96%, or $2.21 per share, to close Thursday at $29.98. After opening the day at $27.51, shares of Nkarta fluctuated between $30.89 and $27.39. 390,454 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 342,706. Thursday's activity brought Nkarta’s market cap to $984,020,049.

About Nkarta Inc

Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off the shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for cancer. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies, Nkarta is building a pipeline of cell therapy candidates generated by efficient manufacturing processes, which are engineered to enhance tumor targeting and improve persistence for sustained activity in the body.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

