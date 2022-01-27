NiSun Enterprise Development Co (NISN) falls 8.23% to Close at $1.45 on January 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NISN - Market Data & News Trade

NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd - Class A (NASDAQ: NISN) fell to close at $1.45 Wednesday after losing $0.13 (8.23%) on volume of 99,123 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $1.65 to a low of $1.44 while NiSun Enterprise Development Co’s market cap now stands at $29,815,812.

About NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd - Class A

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions. Through its subsidiaries, Nisun provides users with professional solutions for technology supply chain management, technology asset routing, and digital transformation of tech and finance institutions, enabling the industry to strengthen and grow. At the same time, Nisun continues to deepen the field of industry segmentation through industrial and financial integration, by cultivating/creating an ecosystem of openness and empowerment. Nisun has built a linked platform that incorporates supply chain, banking, securities, trust, insurance, funds, state-owned enterprises, among other businesses. Focusing on industry-finance linkages, Nisun aims to serve the upstream and downstream of the industrial supply chain while also assisting with supply-side sub-sector reform.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

