Nine Energy Service (NINE) Gains in Light Trading for March 29

Today, Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) gained $0.08 to end the day Tuesday at $3.32.

The company started at $3.12 and shares fluctuated between $3.45 and $3.03 with 2,444,805 shares trading hands.

Nine Energy Service is averaging 10,844,572 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have gained 224.00% YTD.

Nine Energy Service anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Nine Energy Service Inc

Nine Energy Service is an oilfield services company that offers completion solutions within North America and abroad. The Company brings years of experience with a deep commitment to serving clients with smarter, customized solutions and world-class resources that drive efficiencies. Serving the global oil and gas industry, Nine continues to differentiate itself through superior service quality, wellsite execution and cutting-edge technology. Nine is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operating facilities in the Permian, Eagle Ford, SCOOP/STACK, Niobrara, Barnett, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and Canada.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

