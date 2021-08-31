Nicolet (NCBS) falls 1.83% in Light Trading on August 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NCBS - Market Data & News Trade

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NCBS) shares fell 1.83%, or $1.43 per share, to close Monday at $76.72. After opening the day at $78.66, shares of Nicolet fluctuated between $78.66 and $76.65. 36,270 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 43,267. Monday's activity brought Nicolet’s market cap to $755,154,270.

About Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Nicolet National Bank, a growing, full-service, community bank providing services ranging from commercial and consumer banking to wealth management and retirement plan services. Founded in Green Bay in 2000, Nicolet National Bank operates branches in Northeast and Central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

