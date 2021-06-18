Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) gains 1.6360% for June 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NGM - Market Data & News Trade

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NGM) shares gained 1.6360% to end trading Thursday at $19.88 per share - a net change of $0.32. Shares traded between $19.90 and $19.22 throughout the day.

About Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc

NGM is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics based on scientific understanding of key biological pathways underlying liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases and cancer. The Company leverages its biology-centric drug discovery approach to uncover novel mechanisms of action and generate proprietary insights that enable it to move rapidly into proof-of-concept studies and deliver potential first-in-class medicines to patients. NGM aspires to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

