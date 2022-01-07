NextDecade (NEXT) falls 4.81% to Close at $2.77 on January 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NEXT - Market Data & News Trade

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) shares fell 4.81%, or $0.14 per share, to close Thursday at $2.77. After opening the day at $2.90, shares of NextDecade fluctuated between $2.90 and $2.67. 229,206 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 324,964. Thursday's activity brought NextDecade’s market cap to $343,008,103.

NextDecade is headquartered in Houston, Texas..

About NextDecade Corporation

NextDecade Corporation is committed to providing the world access to cleaner energy. NextDecade, through its wholly owned subsidiaries Rio Grande LNG and NEXT Carbon Solutions, is developing a 27 mtpa LNG export facility in South Texas along with one of the largest carbon capture and storage projects in North America. The Rio Grande LNG facility is expected to be the largest and greenest U.S. LNG export solution linking Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale natural gas to the global LNG market. NextDecade is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

