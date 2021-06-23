Nextcure Inc (NXTC) gains 0.3790% for June 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NXTC - Market Data & News Trade

Nextcure Inc (NASDAQ: NXTC) shares gained 0.3790% to end trading Tuesday at $7.94 per share - a net change of $0.03. Shares traded between $8.19 and $7.71 throughout the day.

About Nextcure Inc

NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Through its proprietary FIND-IO™ platform, NextCure studies various immune cells to discover and understand targets and structural components of immune cells and their functional impact in order to develop immunomedicines. Its initial focus is to bring hope and new treatments to patients who do not respond to current cancer therapies, patients whose cancer progresses despite treatment and patients with cancer types not adequately addressed by available therapies.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

