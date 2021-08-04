NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) falls 2.16% in Light Trading on August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NHF - Market Data & News Trade

Today, NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Inc’s (NYSE: NHF) stock fell $0.29, accounting for a 2.16% decrease. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund opened at $13.34 before trading between $13.40 and $13.01 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund’s market cap fall to $484,548,288 on 96,611 shares -below their 30-day average of 175,803.

About NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-end fund managed by NexPoint Advisors, L.P. that seeks to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities, and real estate, and has the ability to hedge risk. The fund’s manager attempts to deliver consistent returns in excess of the Dow Jones Credit Suisse Hedge Fund and the HFRX Global Hedge Fund indices in a transparent, registered fund format consistent with monthly dividends.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

