NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) Drops 2.66% for March 7

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc (NYSE:NREF) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading lower 2.66% to $21.24 on March 7.

65,937 shares traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 35,690 shares.

The company's stock dropped 13.35% so far in 2022.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares have moved between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is REIT, primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities.

