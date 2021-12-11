Neximmune (NEXI) falls 2.61% for December 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NEXI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Neximmune Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: NEXI) stock fell $0.16, accounting for a 2.61% decrease. Neximmune opened at $5.95 before trading between $6.20 and $5.63 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Neximmune’s market cap fall to $135,359,032 on 68,715 shares -above their 30-day average of 43,636.

About Neximmune Inc

NexImmune, based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to orchestrate a targeted immune response by directing the function of antigen-specific T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

