NexGen Energy (NXE) gains 2.70% for February 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NXE - Market Data & News

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE: NXE) shares gained 2.70%, or $0.12 per share, to close Tuesday at $4.57. After opening the day at $4.58, shares of NexGen Energy fluctuated between $4.58 and $4.44. 1,025,122 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 2,062,375. Tuesday's activity brought NexGen Energy’s market cap to $2,189,935,925.

NexGen Energy is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia..

About NexGen Energy Ltd

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production. NexGen owns a portfolio of prospective uranium exploration assets in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada , including a 100% interest in Rook I, location of the Arrow Deposit discovered in February 2014 which is in development.

Visit NexGen Energy Ltd’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on NexGen Energy Ltd and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: NexGen Energy Ltd’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles