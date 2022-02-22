Nexa (NEXA) falls 6.13% in Light Trading on February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NEXA - Market Data & News Trade

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) shares fell 6.13%, or $0.52 per share, to close Tuesday at $7.96. After opening the day at $8.51, shares of Nexa fluctuated between $8.60 and $7.82. 85,676 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 168,127. Tuesday's activity brought Nexa’s market cap to $1,054,211,344.

Nexa is headquartered in 37 A Avenue J F Kennedy, Luxembourg, and employs more than 15945 people.

About Nexa Resources S.A.

Nexa is a large-scale, low-cost integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. Nexa currently owns and operates five long-life underground mines - three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil - and is developing the Aripuanã Project as its sixth underground mine in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Nexa also currently owns and operates three smelters, two located in Brazil and one in Peru, Cajamarquilla, which is the largest smelter in the Americas. Nexa was among the top five producers of mined zinc globally in 2019 and also one of the top five metallic zinc producers worldwide in 2019, according to Wood Mackenzie.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

