Today, NewMarket Corp. Inc’s (NYSE: NEU) stock dropped $37.98, accounting for a 11.11% decrease. NewMarket opened at $336.10 before trading between $337.02 and $302.33 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw NewMarket’s market cap fall to $3,233,875,029 on 71,395 shares -above their 30-day average of 28,641.

About NewMarket Corp.

NewMarket Corporation through its subsidiaries, Afton Chemical Corporation and Ethyl Corporation, develops, manufactures, blends, and delivers chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. From custom-formulated additive packages to market-general additives, the NewMarket family of companies provides the world with the technology to make engines run smoother, machines last longer, and fuels burn cleaner.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

