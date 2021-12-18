Newell Brands (NWL) falls 2.99% for December 17

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) shares fell 2.99%, or $0.67 per share, to close Friday at $21.75. After opening the day at $22.41, shares of Newell Brands fluctuated between $22.45 and $21.72. 5,711,036 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 3,293,905. Friday's activity brought Newell Brands’s market cap to $9,252,450,000.

Newell Brands is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia..

About Newell Brands Inc

Newell Brands is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®,?FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®,?Spontex® and Yankee Candle®.? Newell Brands is committed to enhancing the lives of consumers around the world with planet friendly, innovative and attractive products that create moments of joy and provide peace of mind.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

