Newell Brands (NWL) Drops 1.76% on April 22

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) has fallen $0.41 (1.76%) and sits at $22.92, as of 12:10:40 est on April 22.

630,836 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 4.24% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 5.08% over the last 30 days.

Newell Brands expects its next earnings on 2022-04-29.

About Newell Brands Inc

Newell Brands is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®,?FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®,?Spontex® and Yankee Candle®.? Newell Brands is committed to enhancing the lives of consumers around the world with planet friendly, innovative and attractive products that create moments of joy and provide peace of mind.

