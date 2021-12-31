NewAge (NBEV) falls 0.94% to Close at $1.06 on December 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NBEV - Market Data & News Trade

Today, NewAge Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: NBEV) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.94% decrease. NewAge opened at $1.07 before trading between $1.09 and $1.02 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw NewAge’s market cap fall to $144,995,330 on 1,414,500 shares -above their 30-day average of 922,970.

About NewAge Inc

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado and Utah-based healthy products company dedicated to inspiring and educating consumers to 'live healthy.' The Company is the only omni-channel company with access to traditional retail, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and medical channels across 60 countries around the world. New Age is also the only one-stop-shop of healthy beverages and includes the brands Tahitian Noni, TeMana, Búcha Live Kombucha, XingTea, Coco-Libre, Marley, and others. New Age competes in the growth segments of the >$1 trillion-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry and has become one of the 40 largest non-alcoholic beverage companies, one of the largest healthy beverage companies, and the fastest growing in the world over the past three years. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 60 countries internationally across all channels via a hybrid of direct-to-consumer and traditional distribution and route-to-market systems.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

