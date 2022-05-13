New York Mortgage (NYMT) Up 3.40% for May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NYMT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NASDAQ:NYMT) gained $0.1 to close Friday at $3.04.

The company opened at $2.96 and shares fluctuated between $3.04 and $2.93 with 5,814,617 shares trading hands.

New York Mortgage is averaging 4,283,679 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 18.79% YTD.

New York Mortgage anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About New York Mortgage Trust Inc

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets.

