New York City To Require Proof of Vaccination as of August 16

New York City will soon become the first major US city to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from patrons who wish to enter all restaurants, fitness centers and indoor entertainment venues.

Unveiled Tuesday by Mayor Bill de Blasio, the new program, known as the “Key to NYC Pass,” applies to both patrons and employees and goes into effect Aug. 16, with full enforcement beginning Sept. 13.

In addition to showing a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccination card, people can use two government-supported apps to prove their status: New York State’s Excelsior pass or NYC COVID Safe.

For the time being, children under the age are excluded from the requirement since they are not yet eligible to get the vaccine.

“If you want to participate in our society fully, you’ve got to get vaccinated,” de Blasio said at a press conference. “It’s time.”

“It is time for people to see vaccinations as literally necessary to living a good, full and healthy life," he said. "If you're unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things."

The program — which is similar to measures enacted in France and Italy — is already prompting concerns from groups like the National Restaurant Association and New York City Hospitality Alliance over enforcement challenges.

While de Blasio acknowledged that "not everyone's going to agree with this," he said that requiring proof of vaccination will be "lifesaving." The mayor also added that the city consulted with the US Department of Justice regarding the program and received a “very clear message” that it was legal to move forward with the mandate.

The initiative marks City Hall’s latest attempt to encourage increased vaccinations to combat the spread of the fast-moving Delta variant, which currently accounts for more than 72% of new infections in New York City — roughly triple what it was three weeks ago.

De Blasio has been moving aggressively to get more New Yorkers vaccinated, implementing a requirement last week for city workers to get vaccinated or face weekly testing and also offering a $100 incentive for the public to get vaccinated.

About 71% of adults in New York City have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 66% are fully vaccinated, according to the latest city data.

