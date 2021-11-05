New Residential (NRZ) falls 1.98% on Strong Volume November 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NRZ - Market Data & News Trade

Today, New Residential Investment Corp Inc’s (NYSE: NRZ) stock fell $0.23, accounting for a 1.98% decrease. New Residential opened at $11.65 before trading between $11.71 and $11.37 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw New Residential’s market cap fall to $5,323,676,887 on 4,809,558 shares -above their 30-day average of 3,796,612.

About New Residential Investment Corp

New Residential is a leading provider of capital and services to the mortgage and financial services industry. The Company's mission is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns in all interest rate environments through a portfolio of investments and operating businesses. New Residential has built a diversified, hard-to-replicate portfolio with high-quality investment strategies that have generated returns across different interest rate environments over time. New Residential's portfolio is composed of mortgage servicing related assets (including investments in operating entities consisting of servicing, origination, and affiliated businesses), residential securities (and associated called rights) and loans, and consumer loans. New Residential's investments in operating entities include its mortgage origination and servicing subsidiary, NewRez, and its special servicing division, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, as well as investments in affiliated businesses that provide services that are complementary to the origination and servicing businesses and other portfolios of mortgage related assets. Since inception in 2013, New Residential has a proven track record of performance, growing and protecting the value of its assets while generating attractive risk-adjusted returns and delivering over $3.4 billion in dividends to shareholders. New Residential is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. New Residential is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management firm, and headquartered in New York City.

Moderna Cuts COVID-19 Vaccine Sales Forecast

Moderna Inc (MRNA) on Thursday slashed the 2021 sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine by as much as $5 billion, as it struggles to fill vials and distribute them around the world, sending its shares down nearly 15% before the opening bell.

Moderna executives said production challenges now lie with bottling up doses, also known as fill and finish, and ramping up infrastructure to deliver them internationally, rather than production of raw material.

Amazon Now Owns 20% of Electric Truck Maker Rivian

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN), an early backer of Rivian Automotive Inc, now owns about a fifth of the electric truck startup, the e-commerce giant disclosed in a quarterly filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As of Sept. 30, Amazon held equity investments representing a 20% ownership interest that had a carrying value of $3.8 billion, up from $2.7 billion at the end of 2020, according to the company's latest Form 10-Q.

Workers at Companies With at Least 100 People Must Be Vaccinated By January 4 or Get Weekly Tests

Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly under government rules issued Thursday.

The new requirements are the Biden administration’s boldest move yet to persuade reluctant Americans to finally get a vaccine that has been widely available for months -- or face financial consequences. If successful, administration officials believe it will go a long way toward ending a pandemic that has killed more than 750,000 Americans.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

