New Players, New Capabilities as Private Wireless Continues Its March

Private wireless is becoming an important industry segment for enterprise customers — colleges and universities … hospitals and healthcare … manufacturers and farms … municipalities … hotels… Today, we will take a closer look at some of the choices available to customers in the market today and how private wireless is changing the way we communicate, giving us better quality, control and security than ever before.

Pulling the camera back for a longer-term, historical perspective, we see that private wireless has moved forward like a staircase. Each step to the next level takes time, money and effort, then things seem to slow down for a bit — and then the next big step.

The wireless industry has been expanding and transforming our lives. First with wireless calls on analog networks. Then the networks transformed from analog to digital, opening up new pathways for data growth, then onto 2G, 3G, 4G and now to 5G.

Security, Spectrum, Control, Reach, Latency

Today with iPhone, Android smartphones and a variety of other business uses like sensors and devices, it is continuing to expand. Today, voice is no longer the main driver. Today, it’s all about wireless data.

Spectrum shortages are still with us. We have developed ways to stretch what we have available to users, but it is not an unlimited resource.

That’s one of many reasons why private wireless is so attractive for business users.

These enterprise users don’t have to share spectrum within their physical location, which contributes to improved quality and reliability. Not to mention security, control, reach and latency. Net net, these benefits give customers the ability to add a richer capability set.

As speeds continue to increase and latency continues to decline, more features or apps can be created and used. Think about automated driving, distance surgery and so much more.

In fact, moving forward 5G wireless will not only impact our world, but it will offer new competitive sectors, which will create new pressure on existing areas like traditional wireless and Internet access.

AT&T Business, T-Mobile Business, Verizon Business

Today, there are a few new growth categories in wireless. One is business services. Another is 5G Home Internet for the consumer. Yet another is private wireless, which in reality is is considered as part of the Business Services side of each company.

There are different levels different levels of private wireless. They fall into different categories. Companies are players in certain categories.

A basic level of private wireless service for business is starting to be offered by public wireless networks like AT&T Business T , T-Mobile Business and Verizon Business VZ . These public wireless service providers offer a private service with more security and control for the business customer. This is a more basic, wireless service without as much control.

Microsoft, Cisco, Qualcomm, Betacom, Keysight, Intel

Another level comes from companies that help customers develop, build and manage their own private wireless network. This creates a wireless network designed by executives of the company for their own needs.

Companies in this space include Microsoft MSFT , Cisco CSCO , Qualcomm QCOM , Betacom, KORE Wireless, Huawei, Keysight KEYS , Viavi Solutions VIAV , Arrcus RCUS , iBwave, Intel INTC , Rakuten Symphony RKUNY and a growing number of others.

Investors and customers are always interested in learning about what’s new, what’s hot today and what’s coming tomorrow.

Over the past 50 years, wireless has been one powerful growth engine. Going forward, that will only continue.

However, like a big pizza pie, wireless has many different slices. Plus, brand new slices are being introduced continually.

That’s why investors need to understand the industry and where real, long-term growth is coming from now.

That being said, to understand how the growth wave in wireless will come from new areas like Business Services, 5G Home Internet and yes, Private Wireless is key.