New Oriental Education & (EDU) falls 1.41% on Moderate Volume December 22

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. - ADR (NYSE: EDU) shares fell 1.41%, or $0.03 per share, to close Wednesday at $2.10. After opening the day at $2.10, shares of New Oriental Education & fluctuated between $2.14 and $2.06. 29,963,565 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 38,818,708. Wednesday's activity brought New Oriental Education &’s market cap to $3,563,628,984.

New Oriental Education & is headquartered in Beijing, Beijing..

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. - ADR

New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China offering a wide range of educational programs, services and products to a varied student population throughout China. New Oriental's program, service and product offerings consist of K-12 after-school tutoring, test preparation, language training for adults, pre-school education, primary and secondary school education, education materials and distribution, online education, and other services.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

