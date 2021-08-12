New Ireland Fund (IRL) falls 0.45% in Light Trading on August 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IRL - Market Data & News Trade

New Ireland Fund Inc (NYSE: IRL) shares fell 0.45%, or $0.0583 per share, to close Wednesday at $12.77. After opening the day at $12.82, shares of New Ireland Fund fluctuated between $12.81 and $12.63. 1,550 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 8,030. Wednesday's activity brought New Ireland Fund’s market cap to $61,975,390.

New Ireland Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts..

About New Ireland Fund Inc

The New Ireland Fund is a closed-end diversified investment company that seeks long- term capital appreciation through investing at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities. The Fund is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd. ("KBIGI"), a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd. (based in Dublin, Ireland). KBI Global Investors Ltd. is majority owned by Amundi Asset Management, Europe's largest asset manager by assets under management.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

