New Fortress Energy (NFE) Falls 7.47% on March 7

Today New Fortress Energy Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: NFE) is trading 7.47% down.

The latest price, as of 12:13:35 est, was $32.89. New Fortress Energy dropped $2.59 in trading today.

748,702 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, New Fortress Energy has a YTD change of 43.66%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-06.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on New Fortress Energy visit the company profile.

About New Fortress Energy Inc - Class A

New Fortress Energy Inc. is a global energy infrastructure company founded to help accelerate the world's transition to clean energy. The company funds, builds and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to rapidly deliver fully integrated, turnkey energy solutions that enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities.

To get more information on New Fortress Energy Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: New Fortress Energy Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles