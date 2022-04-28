New Concept Energy (GBR) Climbs 4.90% for April 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GBR - Market Data & News

New Concept Energy Inc (NYSE:GBR) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading higher 4.90% to $2.57 on April 28.

73,363 shares were traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 122,429 shares.

The company's stock has moved 2.94% so far in 2022.

New Concept Energy shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About New Concept Energy Inc

New Concept Energy, Inc. is a Dallas-based oil and gas company which owns oil and gas wells and mineral leases in Ohio and in West Virginia.

