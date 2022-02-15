NeuroPace (NPCE) gains 6.16% to Close at $8.44 on February 15

Today, NeuroPace Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: NPCE) stock gained $0.49, accounting for a 6.16% increase. NeuroPace opened at $8.04 before trading between $8.57 and $7.96 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw NeuroPace’s market cap rise to $205,210,177 on 21,692 shares -below their 30-day average of 70,296.

Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people suffering from epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients suffering from drug-resistant epilepsy, and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

