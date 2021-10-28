Neuronetics (STIM) gains 0.20% in Light Trading on October 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STIM - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Neuronetics Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: STIM) stock gained $0.01, accounting for a 0.20% increase. Neuronetics opened at $5.12 before trading between $5.30 and $4.97 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Neuronetics’s market cap rise to $135,276,298 on 137,572 shares -below their 30-day average of 511,581.

About Neuronetics Inc

Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Its commercial product, the NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The system is cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. Visit NeuroStar.com for safety information and indications for use. NeuroStar is also available in other parts of the world, including Japan, where it is listed under Japan's national health insurance.

Visit Neuronetics Inc's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

