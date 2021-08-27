Neuronetics (STIM) falls 7.17% on Strong Volume August 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STIM - Market Data & News Trade

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM) shares fell 7.17%, or $0.54 per share, to close Thursday at $6.99. After opening the day at $7.53, shares of Neuronetics fluctuated between $7.58 and $6.87. 646,353 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 617,539. Thursday's activity brought Neuronetics’s market cap to $183,965,239.

Neuronetics is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania..

About Neuronetics Inc

Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Its commercial product, the NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The system is cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. Visit NeuroStar.com for safety information and indications for use. NeuroStar is also available in other parts of the world, including Japan, where it is listed under Japan's national health insurance.

