Neurocrine Bio, (NBIX) falls 2.79% to Close at $95.77 on July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NBIX - Market Data & News Trade

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) shares fell 2.79%, or $2.75 per share, to close Monday at $95.77. After opening the day at $98.80, shares of Neurocrine Bio, fluctuated between $98.89 and $95.65. 373,528 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 685,715. Monday's activity brought Neurocrine Bio,’s market cap to $9,054,669,558.

Neurocrine Bio, is headquartered in San Diego, California..

About Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering life-changing treatments for people with serious, challenging and under-addressed neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis*, uterine fibroids* and clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas. For nearly three decades, Neurocrine Biosciences has specialized in targeting and interrupting disease-causing mechanisms involving the interconnected pathways of the nervous and endocrine systems.

Visit Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer