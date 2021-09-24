NeuroBo (NRBO) falls 3.94% on Moderate Volume September 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NRBO - Market Data & News Trade

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRBO) shares fell 3.94%, or $0.16 per share, to close Thursday at $3.90. After opening the day at $4.10, shares of NeuroBo fluctuated between $4.11 and $3.83. 93,502 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 130,857. Thursday's activity brought NeuroBo’s market cap to $86,913,419.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies for viral, neuropathic, and neurodegenerative diseases, has a current portfolio of 4 drug candidates. The company's recently acquired ANA001 candidate is a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation in development as a treatment for patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 (patients not requiring ventilators). Niclosamide is a potential oral antiviral and anti-inflammatory agent with a long history of use and a well-understood safety profile in humans. ANA001 is currently being studied in a 60-subject Phase 2/3 clinical trial conducted at up to 20 clinical sites in the U.S. Niclosamide has demonstrated both antiviral and immunomodulatory activity with possible downstream effects on coagulation abnormalities observed in COVID-19. The company's NB-01 candidate has been shown in a Phase 2 study to significantly reduce pain symptoms associated with painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN), with a superior safety profile when compared to currently available treatments. Due to global COVID-19 crisis, a planned Phase 3 study was postponed. In the interim, NeuroBo is exploring a potential orphan drug indication targeting chronic pain for NB-01. NeuroBo's NB-02 drug candidate is focused on the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and neurodegenerative diseases associated with the pathological dysfunction of tau proteins in the brain. The company's fourth program, Gemcabene, was developed for the treatment of dyslipidemia, a serious medical condition that increases the risk of life-threatening cardiovascular disease.

Visit NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

President Biden Hosting Leaders From India, Japan, Australia Friday in First 'Quad' Summit Some Chinese Banks Stop Offering New Credit to Property Developers Amid Evergrande Scare Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley Seeks Eighth Term of Office House Select Committee Subpoenas Four Trump Allies in US Capitol Riot Probe