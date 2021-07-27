Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securitiesome Fund (NRO) falls 0.39% on Moderate Volume July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NRO - Market Data & News

Today, Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc Inc’s (NYSE: NRO) stock fell $0.02, accounting for a 0.39% decrease. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securitiesome Fund opened at $5.10 before trading between $5.10 and $5.06 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securitiesome Fund’s market cap fall to $240,421,433 on 84,602 shares -below their 30-day average of 170,065.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that invests primarily in securities issued by Real Estate Companies, including Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). The Fund utilizes leverage through a secured credit facility.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

