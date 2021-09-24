Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund (NBW) falls 0.81% to Close at $14.62 on September 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NBW - Market Data & News

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc (NYSE: NBW) shares fell 0.81%, or $0.12 per share, to close Thursday at $14.62. After opening the day at $14.70, shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund fluctuated between $14.72 and $14.62. 4,855 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 9,375. Thursday's activity brought Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund’s market cap to $81,156,263.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund is headquartered in New York, New York..

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc

Fund’s investment objective is to provide common stockholders a high level of current income exempt from Federal income tax and California state personal tax. NBW is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that invests primarily in municipal securities. The fund utilizes leverage through the issuance of preferred stock.

The Daily Fix

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

The Daily Fix

