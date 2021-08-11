NeuBase (NBSE) falls 5.38% on Moderate Volume August 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NBSE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: NBSE) stock fell $0.2, accounting for a 5.38% decrease. NeuBase opened at $3.75 before trading between $3.75 and $3.47 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw NeuBase’s market cap fall to $115,163,231 on 51,230 shares -below their 30-day average of 183,094.

About NeuBase Therapeutics Inc

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of synthetic medicines which have been shown to be able to increase, decrease and change gene function, as appropriate, to resolve causal genetic defects in living systems. NeuBase's designer PATrOL™ therapies are centered around its proprietary drug scaffold to address genetic diseases at the source by combining the highly targeted approach of traditional genetic therapies with the broad organ distribution capabilities of small molecules. With an initial focus on silencing disease-causing mutations in debilitating neurological, neuromuscular and oncologic disorders, NeuBase is committed to redefining medicine for the millions of patients with both common and rare conditions.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

