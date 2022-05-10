NeuBase (NBSE) Climbs in Pre-Market Trading for May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NBSE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NBSE) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 10.

Ahead of the market's open, NeuBase stock has risen 13.86% from the previous session’s close.

NeuBase fell $0.03 in the last session and looks to correct itself today.

About NeuBase Therapeutics Inc

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of synthetic medicines which have been shown to be able to increase, decrease and change gene function, as appropriate, to resolve causal genetic defects in living systems. NeuBase's designer PATrOL™ therapies are centered around its proprietary drug scaffold to address genetic diseases at the source by combining the highly targeted approach of traditional genetic therapies with the broad organ distribution capabilities of small molecules. With an initial focus on silencing disease-causing mutations in debilitating neurological, neuromuscular and oncologic disorders, NeuBase is committed to redefining medicine for the millions of patients with both common and rare conditions.

