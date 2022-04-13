Netstreit (NTST) Gains 1.20% on April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NTST - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Netstreit Corp (NYSE: NTST) rose 1.20% Wednesday.

As of 12:06:58 est, Netstreit is currently sitting at $23.29 and has risen $0.275 per share in trading so far.

Netstreit has moved 7.88% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 1.38% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Netstreit visit the company profile.

About Netstreit Corp

NETSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT aims to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

To get more information on Netstreit Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Netstreit Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week What’s Next for AT&T After Spinning Off WarnerMedia? Jeff Kagan Genfit Updates Market on Clinical Progress; Phase 3 on Track for Chronic Liver Disease (PBC) Selecta Biosciences Raises $39 Million in Stock + Warrants Deal